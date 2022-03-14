Funny animal attack: Check out what a deer did when a cheetah tried to attack it

And you thought only Spiderman could do it: Watch Bihar’s Spider Girls climbing walls effortlessly

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Mar 14: And you thought only Spiderman could do it. Take a look these two young girls from Bihar who are climbing walls effortlessly and yes with absolutely with no support.

Akshata Gupta (11) along with her 9 year old sister Kripita climb walls made of smooth marble granite with ease without any support. While demonstrating the same, both sisters climbed. 12 feet pillar without any support.

Akshata told ANI that when her parents would go out for work, she felt the urge to climb walls. With practice, I started walking fast on walls she also said. My parents at first were surprised. My mother told me not to do it as it is too risk. But I continued and today, I feel happy to climb walls like Spiderman. One day I want to climb Mount Everest, she also said.

Kripita told ANI that she learnt to climb walls after watching her sister. Ajit Gupta, the father of the girls said that he is very proud of their talent and hoped one day they could climb the Himalayas.

Sageeta Gupta the mother of the girls said that she is proud of her children. At first I feared they may fall, but today I am proud. I want them to scale the Himalayas and create a new world record, Sangeeta also said.

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 15:06 [IST]