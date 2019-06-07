Amit Shah won’t settle for anything less than zero terror and no infiltration in J&K

New Delhi, June 07:

New Delhi, June 07: In the first meeting that was held between Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, the Kashmir issue got top billing.

A fresh list of top ten terrorists was released, following which the Election Commission of India said that it would hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir later this year. The first priority for both Modi and Shah would be ensure that the Amarnath Yatra passes off peacefully.

During the meeting, two aspects were discussed. First was to wipe out the terrorists from the Valley and second to control infiltration entirely. All infiltration routes would be looked into and action would be taken to ensure that infiltration of terrorists comes down to zero.

Shah was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation in the country by Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, besides others.

Apart from the hinterland, the home minister was apprised of on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in border areas, an official said. Sources tell OneIndia that the roadmap ahead for Kashmir is set.

There would not be much tweaking to the earlier policy laid down by the previous government. The zero tolerance policy against terrorists and separatists would continue and the Army would continue to get a free hand to clean up the mess.

The source also added that the first priority is to ensure that peace returns to the Valley, following which the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits would be taken up.

The new dispensation aims at achieving this over the next one year, the source further added. The government is keen on annulling Article 35 A and abrogating Article 370. This is something that would get top billing by the government. The first would be to deal with Article 35 A and officers say that once this is annulled it takes the sting out of Article 370.