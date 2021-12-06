Nagaland civilian killings: Amit Shah to make statement in Parliament

Fake: Amit Shah did not read from the wrong of the Preamble on Constitution Day

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 06: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today. Shah may first make the statement in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha.

At least fourteen villagers were killed on Sunday in a case of "mistaken identity" during a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland's Mon district.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland police in its FIR has alleged that the 21 Para Special forces of Army "blankly opened fire" resulting in the killing of many Oting villagers in Mon district of Nagaland near Assam border.

What happened?

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), he said.

An angry mob soon surrounded army vehicles at the spot and in the ensuing melee a soldier died and at least three vehicles were torched. Army orders Court of Inquiry The Army ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of several civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, and expressed deep regret over the incident.

Tension prevailed in Nagaland after angry protesters allegedly vandalised an Assam Rifles camp and the office of the Konyak Union in Nagaland's Mon district after 14 civilians were gunned down by security forces on Sunday. The mob went on a rampage, demanding immediate action against the security personnel involved in the killing of the 14 people.