Amidst controversy, ASI closes Aurangzeb’s tomb for five days

New Delhi, May 19: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has closed the tomb of Aurangazeb for five days following the massive controversy that sparked off after the visit by AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to the tomb recently.

"Earlier, the mosque committee tried to lock the place but we opened it. On Wednesday, we took a decision to shut the tomb for the next five days. We will review the situation and then decide to open it or keep it closed for another five days,", the ASI's Aurangabad circle superintendent, Milan Prasad Chauley told news agency PTI.

"The tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will remain closed for five days to ensure that the law and order situation in the state does not get affected," news agency ANI said while quoting deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile Agra Mayor, Naveen Jindal has appealed to all mayors to remove all plaques of Aurangzeb from all places. If road are named after Aurangzeb, then they should be renamed as there should not be any place for a cruel ruler.

"Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler who destroyed Hindu temples and also compelled people of the Hindu community to convert to Islam. There should not be any place for Aurangzeb in India," Jain told news agency ANI.

The comment comes in the wake of a recent visit made by AIMM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi to the tomb of Aurangzeb. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) questioned the need for the tomb and said that it should be destroyed.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur said that Bahadur had stood like a rock against Aurangzeb's tyranny. The Red Fort is witness that even though Aurangzeb severed many heads, he could not shake our faith, the PM also said.

The Gyanvapi Mosque is believed to be built by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The courts are seized off matters in which it is claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Temple built over 2,000 years back was demolished by Aurangzeb to build the Mosque.

