Amid rift in MP Congress, Scindia to meet Sonia Gandhi, discuss on new state chief

Bhopal, Sep 09: Amid rift in Madhya Pradesh Congress, party President Sonia Gandhi has called for a meeting with senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The MP Congress has been in the midst of a churn with various groups talking in different voices over who should be next state unit chief.

Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijay Singh, and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are the leaders of the three factions in the party. However, to avoid a dirty fight, Sonia has called them separately.

Nath also holds the post of the state unit president and Jyotiraditya Scindia is keen to wrest the post. Scindia had lost the race of CM to Nath narrowly after the Congress came to power in the state in December last year after 15 years.

It has been reliably learnt that Sonia wants a party chief who has the backing of both Scindia and Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Umang Singhar, said to be close to Scindia, has made critical statements against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and accused the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh of running the Nath government from behind the curtains. He also called Singh a blackmailer.

After the public spat, Scindia on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the current state of affairs in the MP unit but backed Singhar, saying Chief Minister Nath should listen to him and sort out the differences.

Also, two Congress MLAs reportedly accused Madhya Pradesh Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Tulsiram Silawat of corruption, which the minister denied, saying, "It is a matter of our family."

Silawat, too, is considered to be close to Scindia.

Digvijay Singh is against Scindia becoming the Congress chief in Madhya Pradesh, making Kamal Nath's work easier.

The Congress performed poorly in the Lok Sabha elections in May 2019 losing all seats, barring the one that was won by the chief minister's son Nakul Nath.