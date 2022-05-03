Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know shubh muhurat and how to buy Digital Gold?

Akshaya Tritiya: How to buy digital gold online, on PayTM and GooglePay?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 03: The festival of Akshaya Tritiya 2022 is being celebrated all over the country today.

People believe that the festival brings good luck and success. On this day, people pray to deities to seek blessings and begin ventures to bring good fortune. Many people also buy gold on this day. The 'mahurat' will begin at 5:39 am on May 3 and end at 5:38 am on May 4.

Parshuram Jayanti is also being celebrated across the country today. Lord Parshuram is the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

In his Mann Ki Baat Programme, last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

If you also want to buy digital gold from Google Pay, here is a step-by-step guide to buying gold:

Download the money-transferring application, and If you already have it, Open Google Pay and tap 'New.'

Type - 'Gold Locker' in search bar

Click on 'Gold Locker' and tap on 'Buy.' The current market buying price of gold including tax will appear on the screen. Notably, this price will stay locked for 5 minutes after a user begins the purchase.

Now, enter the amount of gold you want to purchase in INR and select the check mark.

Select the payment method and proceed to pay.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 10:25 [IST]