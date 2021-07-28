YouTube
    Ajay Maken to meet Congress MLAs today amid buzz around Rajasthan cabinet rejig

    New Delhi, July 28: Congress general secretary Ajay Maken will hold meetings with party MLAs today the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle buzz. Maken will hold discussions with the party MLAs and those supporting its state government during his two-day visit, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra in a tweet.

    Ashok Gehlot
    Ashok Gehlot

    The meeting holds significance in the wake of the Congress shifting its focus to Rajasthan after turmoil in Punjab. Demands for Cabinet expansion and political appointments have gained momentum after reports of resentment in the camp led by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot last year.

    Three days back, Pilot had indicated that the Congress would take suitable steps soon to address issues raised by him.

    He had said that he is in touch with the party high command over the issues raised by him and hoped that the required steps would be taken soon.

    Pilot was sacked as the deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief in July last year after he rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot. After a one-month-long political crisis, the party high command announced to form a three-member committee to look into the issues raised by him.

    Last month, MLAs from the Pilot camp said that the party should fulfil the promises made to Pilot last month, following which the demand for Cabinet expansion and political appointments gained momentum.

    At present, there are 21 members in the council of ministers, including the chief minister, and nine slots are vacant.

    Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 11:14 [IST]
    X