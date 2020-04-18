Air India opens bookings for domestic flights from May 4,international operations resume on June 1

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: Air India has opened domestic bookings for selected flights from May 4 onwards. Bookings for international flights have been opened from June 1 2020 onwards.

Air India said that in the light off the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel until May 3 2020. Bookings have on all international flights have been stopped until May 31 2020, the airline also said.

Coronavirus outbreak: GoM decides gradual reopening of economy in areas without COVID-19 cases

NEWS AT 3 PM, APRIL 18th, 2020

Booking for select domestic flights for travel will be open from May 4 2020 and for the international flights, it would be open from June 1 2020 onwards, Air India also said.

The situation is being closely monitored, Air India also said.