Air India opens bookings for domestic flights from May 4,international operations resume on June 1
New Delhi, Apr 18: Air India has opened domestic bookings for selected flights from May 4 onwards. Bookings for international flights have been opened from June 1 2020 onwards.
Air India said that in the light off the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel until May 3 2020. Bookings have on all international flights have been stopped until May 31 2020, the airline also said.
Booking for select domestic flights for travel will be open from May 4 2020 and for the international flights, it would be open from June 1 2020 onwards, Air India also said.
The situation is being closely monitored, Air India also said.