YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    Puducherry assembly elections 2021

    AINRC chief N Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister

    By
    |

    Puducherry, May 07: AINRC leader N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry at a brief ceremony held at Raj Nivas here on Friday. Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy, who has become Chief Minister for the fourth time.

    AINRC leader N Rangasamy
    AINRC leader N Rangasamy

    He took the oath in Tamil and in the name of God. Rangasamy alone took oath on Friday.

    He heads the NDA government which comprises AINRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    The swearing in of the other ministers belonging to the AINRC and BJP would be held in next few days, AINRC party sources said.

    Earlier, Chief Secretary Ashwin Kumar read out the Presidential notification appointing Rangasamy as the Chief Minister.

    The ceremony which began at 1.20 PM lasted five minutes.

    MORE Puducherry assembly elections 2021 NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X