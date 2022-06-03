After Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Nation wants to know the truth: Priyanka Gandhi on WHO Covid death report

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jun 03: After Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her daughter and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has now tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka posted, "I've tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home. I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions."

I've tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Following all the protocols, I have quarantined myself at home.



I would request those who came in contact with me to take all necessary precautions. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 3, 2022

Days ahead of her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the National Herald case, Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

The ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi and her son Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper-AJL issue.

Surjewala said he hoped the Congress chief will recover in the next few days and will again get herself tested before her appearance before the ED.

The ED summons triggered furious reactions from the Congress, which alleged that the "fake issue of AJL, (Associated Journals Limited) is an attempt by BJP's propaganda machinery to deviate, divert and digress the attention of citizens from the multifarious vital issues of inflation, falling GDP and social unrest, social divisiveness in this country".

"It is clear that the dictator is scared now and is trying to hide all his failures on the governance front by misusing all government agencies. This time they have come out with a new hideous and cowardly conspiracy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting ED notices issued against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," the party had said.

Reacting to the Congress' allegations, the government on Wednesday said the agencies do their job and the opposition should not worry if they have done no wrong.

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 11:03 [IST]