After Pfizer, Russia says its Covid vaccine Sputnik V over 90% effective

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 11: Russia on Wednesday claimed that Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from Covid-19 according to interim trial results, the country's sovereign wealth fund.

The announcement follows results posted earlier this week by vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech, who said their US-German jab was more than 90 per cent effective at preventing disease.

The chances of contracting Covid-19 were 92% lower among people vaccinated with Sputnik V than those who received the placebo, the RDIF said.

Results from the early-phase trials of Sputnik V in a total of 76 people - published in the Lancet last month - demonstrated that two formulations of the two-part vaccine exhibited a good safety profile with no serious adverse events detected over 42 days, and induce antibody responses in all participants within 21 days.