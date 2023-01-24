Aftab was upset with Shraddha for meeting her friend on the day of murder: 6,000-page chargesheet reveals

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 24: On the day Aftab Amin Poonawala brutally killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, she had gone out to meet her friend. He was upset with her over it and that led him to become violent, Delhi Police have claimed in the 6,000-page chargesheet filed against him in the court on Tuesday.

"The day the incident occurred the accused didn't like that she (Shraddha) had gone to meet a friend. On this ground, he became violent and the incident happened," ANI quoted Meenu Choudhary, Joint CP southern range, Delhi Police, in a tweet.

She also said that more than 150 statements were recorded in the Shraddha Walker murder case.

The Delhi cops have filed a chargesheet of around 6,629 pages against Aftab, accused of killing his live-in partner on May 18, last year. He was presented in court through video conferencing today.

The Saket court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police and ordered the police to produce Aftab physically before the court on February 7.

Almost six months after killing her, the Delhi Police arrested Aftab in November for strangling his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces before disposing of it.

The police had then said that he had a fight with Shraddha on May 18. He then chopped her body in 35 pieces and brought a fridge to keep it. Over the next 18 days, he left his house at 2 pm to dispose of the pieces at Mehrauli forest.

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Delhi Police had earlier admitted that a mitochondrial DNA report of the samples found in the forest area of Mehrauli which was sent for testing at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Diagnostic (CDFD) in Hyderabad, matched with that of the victim's father and brother. It has to be noted that traces of blood found in their flat, too, matched with hers.

The bone and hair samples were sent to Hyderabad as the DNA couldn't be extracted from the body parts. "Mitochondrial DNA report confirms hair and bone sample matching with Shraddha Walker. Delhi Police has received the report from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics," ANI had quoted Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda as saying "One piece of bone and a bunch of hair purported to be of the deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shraddha Walker," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda had said.