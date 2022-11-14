Cops arrest Aftab Ameen Poonawalla for chopping partner’s body into 35 pieces

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Delhi Police arrested one Aftab Ameen Poonawalla for strangling his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces before disposing it.

The police said that he had a fight with Shraddha on May 18. He then chopped her bodying 35 pieces and brought a fridge to keep it. Over the next 18 days, he left his house at 2 pm to dispose of the pieces at various locations around Delhi.

Shraddha was working for a call centre in a multi-national company in Mumbai when she met Poonawalla. They began dating and moved in tougher. After her family did not approve of their relationship, the couple eloped to Delhi and lived in a flat in Mehrauli.

Shraddha had stopped responding to calls following which her father Vikas Madaan came to Delhi in search of her. He approached the police and filed a complaint alleging that his daughter had been kidnapped.

The police on the basis of the complaint arrested Poonawalla and investigations revealed that the two fought frequently as Shraddha wanted to marry him. The police have filed a case of murder and looking for Shraddha's body.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 12:12 [IST]