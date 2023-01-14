Aftab chopped off Shraddha Walkar's body with saw: Autopsy report

New Delhi, Jan 14: The body of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly murdered by her live-in-partner Aftab Poonawala, was chopped off with a saw, NDTV reported citing an autopsy report of the deceased.

It comes 10 days after Delhi cops admitted that a mitochondrial DNA report of the samples found in the forest area of Mehrauli which was sent for testing at the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Diagnostic (CDFD) in Hyderabad, matched with that of the victim's father and brother.

The bone and hair samples were sent to Hyderabad as the DNA couldn't be extracted from the body parts. "Mitochondrial DNA report confirms hair and bone sample matching with Shraddha Walker. Delhi Police has received the report from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics," ANI had quoted Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda as saying. "One piece of bone and a bunch of hair purported to be of the deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shraddha Walker," Special CP had said.

It has to be noted that traces of blood found in their flat, too, matched with hers.

The gruesome murder of Shraddha Walker came to light in November after her father Vikash Madan Walkar, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached Mumbai police and lodged a missing person complaint. During the initial investigation, Shraddha's last location was found in Delhi, and on the basis of this, the case was transferred to Delhi Police.

Aftab Amin Poonawala and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019. They had travelled together to some places including Himachal Pradesh when they were in Maharashtra. They shifted to Delhi and stayed together in a flat of a man whom they had met in Himachal Pradesh. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Police sources revealed that they had frequent quarrels. She was insisting him for marriage while he was against it. On May 18, during one such argument, he lost his temper and strangled her to death on May 18.

After killing her, he chopped off her body into peices and kept it in the 300-litre refrigerator. He dumped piece by piece for the next 18 days at Mehrauli forest. The missing complaint was filed by her father after her friend alerted him that his daughter was untraceable for over two months.

Currently, Aftab is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi.

With inputs from agencies