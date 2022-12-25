AAP’s Satyendar Jain under 24-hour watch, no visits for 15 days

Neither love nor affection, fear is what led to Satyendar Jain getting services in Tihar

The action comes shortly after the AAP swept the MCD polls, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party by a significant margin.

New Delhi, Dec 25: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, accused of taking VIP treatment inside Tihar jail is under 24-hour watch after several videos of special treatment were circulated on social media.

The jailed minister won't be able to use things like chairs, a table, and a bed cover, which were earlier provided to him, a report said. No visiors will be allowed for next 15 days, the report added.

The action was taken after a committee formed by the LG submitted its report, accusing him of getting special treatment inside the jail.

The committee also found "collusion" on the part of the then head of the prison, Sandeep Goel with the AAP leader, and has recommended departmental proceedings against the official for extending "VIP treatment" to the minister.

The report further said Jain's wife and other family members "frequently" met him in jail in "blatant violation" of the rules and with "collusion" of senior prison officials, including the then Director-General (Prisons) and Tihar Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar.

Five inmates-Dilip Kumar, Manish, Rinku, Sonu Singh and Afsar Ali were coerced by the jail munshi, warden and superintendent to provide special services to Jain.

Rinku and Manish are being tried under the provisions of the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. Afsar and Singh are in jail for not paying maintenance to their respective wives.

Ahead of MCD polls in Delhi, a series of videos of Jain having special food, and having visitors in his cell went viral on social media.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal said that the video leaks were aimed at tarnishing the party's image ahead of crucial MCD elections. The party clarified the massages as physiotherapy and home-cooked meals, saying they had been cleared by doctors and courts.

Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31.

Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 18:13 [IST]