A Muslim tutor traps Hindu minor girl in love, rapes her and forces her to change her religion

India

Lucknow, Jan 08: A Muslim tutor in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh is accused of trapping a Hindu minor girl in love, raping her and forcing her to convert to Islam.

In yet another Love Jihad case, Afzal, who used to give tuition in Banda, trapped the Hindu girl and then ran away. He then raped her and forced her to change her religion, as per a report.

It is reported that he was his tuition teacher.

The victim's family filed after she went missing following which the cops started investigating the case and arrested Afzal. The report further claims that the accused has been booked under sections of rape, POCSO, and the Religion Conversion Act.

The victim's family has alleged that Afzal is a resident of the Hamirpur district and ran away with the girl on Monday afternoon. The girl was traced on Friday. When the cops spotted her, she was seen wearing a burqa.

The girl then informed the police that Afzal had raped her and pressurised to change her religion. Based on the complaint filed by the police, the cops arrested him and sent him to jail.

The girl told the police that the accused Afzal had raped her. At the same time, he also pressurized her to change religion. Based on the girl's statement, the police registered a case and arrested the accused, and sent him to jail.

In a similar incident, the Maharashtra Police have registered a complaint against a Muslim individual named Sameer Saleem Patel for sexually assaulting a minor in the Vai region of Satara district.

The victim, in the complaint, has claimed that he raped her several times and the cops have registered the case under section 376 (n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), and sections 3 (1) (w), 3 (2) (v) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, according to a report.

Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 16:47 [IST]