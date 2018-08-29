7th Pay Commission latest news today: Good news, DA hiked by another 2 pc for CG employees

New Delhi, Aug 29: There is some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. The Union Cabinet has approved an additional 2 per cent hike in dearness allowances for Central Government employees.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday. The government says that the hike in DA would be effective from July 1 2018.

Meanwhile, a section of the teachers who were planning to go on strike over the various demands relating to the 7th Pay Commission have been assured that their grievances would be looked into.

Bihar's deputy chief minister, Sushil Modi had assured both the teaching and non-teaching staff would get the revised pay as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. He also said that the state government had constituted a 3 member pay committee to look into the matter.

It may be recalled that HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also said that the ministry's budget was increased to Rs 1.10 lakh crore in 2018-19 from Rs 63,000 crore in 2013-14, an increase of 70 per cent. The minister assured that money would be no bar if Patna University submits a proposal for its overall development.

Meanwhile there is still no concrete news on the 7th Pay Commission relating to the Central Government employees. There were talks that were held after Arun Jaitley returned as the Finance Minister, but they remained inconclusive. Sources say that unless the financial implications are not gauged, no decision can be taken. The government is trying its best to make some announcement regarding the 7th Pay Commission by January.