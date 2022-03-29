7th Pay Commission: 4 lakh Odisha govt employees to get arrears in March salary [full details]

7th Pay Commission: When will the new DA hike be effective from

oi-Prakash KL

Bhubaneswar, Mar 28: Fresh with the success of civic election victory, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the state government employees will receive their outstanding 20 per cent arrears, partaking to salary revision under the 7th Pay Commission.

A day after meeting senior bureaucrats and police officers, Patnaik made the announcement as the officials who him congratulated him over the BJD's victory in the panchayat elections and the civic polls.

According to the statement by the Chief Minister's office, as many as 4 lakh employees will receive the arrears along with their March salary.

An additional Rs 850 crore has been earmarked in the 2021-22 supplementary budget for the purpose, it said. The government has already released 80 per cent of the increased pay from January 2016 to August 2017.

The pensioners have received 100 per cent of their dues, the statement said. The Odisha government had accepted the recommendation of the commission and implemented it in January 2016. The enhanced salary was paid from September 2017. PTI