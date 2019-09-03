5 killed in major fire at ONGC plant in Mumbai, gas being diverted to Gujarat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Sep 03: At least five people were killed after a major fire broke out at a gas processing unit owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) in Uran area near Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 7.20 am when a few employees were working inside it. Within a few minute, following which the firefighting operations were initiated.

People living near the plant are being evacuated by the authorities to prevent any large scale damage.

"Three employees who were working inside, reportedly suffered injuries in the accident and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital," said a police officer.

ONGC tweeted that the fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning in the Uran plant, around 50 km from Mumbai. It added that gas is being diverted from Uran to ONGC's plant in Hazira in Gujarat.

Fire tenders from Uran, Panvel, Nerul and JNPT were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation is still going on. "The exact reason behind the fire is not known yet. As a preventive measure, we have cordoned off the area and are now allowing anyone to enter the unit at a distance of 1.5 kilometer," the officer said.