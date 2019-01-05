  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2019 Lok Sabha elections: Congress, NCP to share equal number of seats in Maharashtra?

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 5: The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress have finalised a seat-sharing arrangement for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Sharad Pawar
    Sharad Pawar

    As per senior NCP leader Praful Patel, the Rahul Gandhi- and Sharad Pawar-led parties have each agreed to contest 20 seats each out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. On the remaining eight seats, a decision is yet to be taken.

    The NCP leader also exuded confidence that the alliance with like-minded parties would get "great success" in the election. "We are always of the opinion that like-minded parties should come together. I am sure that the alliance will achieve great success," he said.

    Patel's remarks come at a time when NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with key leaders to discuss the party's preparation for Lok Sabha polls. "We want to bring parties which believe in (chief Constitution maker) BR Ambedkar's ideology together," Patel said.

    Also Read | A Maharashtrian PM? Why not, says Fadnavis

    Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh's 80.

    The two parties are currently holding discussions with like-minded parties on sharing the seats, he added.

    "The Congress and the NCP have made progress in their discussions on seat-sharing in Maharashtra for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    "We are always of the opinion that like-minded parties should come together. I am sure that the alliance will achieve great success," he told reporters.

    As per reports, the NCP is likely to field former Maharashtra minister Sunil Tatkare from Raigad Lok Sabha seat, where another party leader Bhaskar Jadhav had staked claim. It may also field Dhananjay Mahadik from Kolhapur again.

    The NCP at present has four Lok Sabha MPs from the state: Supriya Sule from Baramati, Dhananjay Mahadik from Kolhapur, Udayanraje Bhosale from Satara and Vijaysinh Mohite Patil from Madha.

    Read more about:

    ncp congress maharashtra 2019 lok sabha elections

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue