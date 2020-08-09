YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    11 members of Pak Hindu migrant family found dead in Jodhpur

    By PTI
    |

    Jodhpur, Aug 09: Eleven members of a family of Pakistan Hindu migrants were found dead at a farm in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

    A person of the family, however, was found alive outside the hut they lived at Lodta village of Dechu area, an officer said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "But he claimed to have no idea about the incident, which believed to have happened in the night," said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rahul Barhat.

    "We are yet to ascertain the cause and means of death. But apparently, all the members appeared to have committed suicide by consuming some chemical in the night," Barhat said.

    He said there was a smell of some chemical around in the hut, suggesting that they consumed something.

    All the family members were Hindu migrants from Pakistan from the Bhil community and had been living on the farm in the village, which they had hired for farming.

    "There was neither any injury mark on any of the bodies nor any evidences of any foul play," the SP said. "But we have roped in the forensic team and a dog squad to arrive at any final conclusion."

    Preliminary information indicated that there was some dispute in the family over some issue.

    "Once we interrogate the survivor, we would be in any position to find out that what had led to this incident", he said.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue