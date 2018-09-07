  • search

This man’s jaw-dropping act leaves us stunned… and he is an expert in this

    At the first look, it might seem to be a scene from a film. But it is no. Here is a professional kayaker called Bren Orton who is taking a plunge from a height of 50 feet into the strong currents of waterfalls in Mexico and the USA!

    The man must be having a heart and nerves made of steel.

    The first video is taken at a waterfall in Tlapacoyan in Veracruz, Mexico, where Orton is seen descending down the steps of the waterfall. And then in the next, he tries a steep waterfall in Washington (Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest waterfall), USA, and lands into the water fast flowing river beneath.

    This is one of the most jaw-dropping videos I have seen. Orton is a professional White Water Kayaker who hails from England's Warrington.

    In December last year, the fearless man shattered a world record after jumping from a height of 128 feet at Mexico's Big Banana Falls.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Friday, September 7, 2018
