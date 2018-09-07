  • search

This dog has a mood swing today, won’t kiss its owner despite repeated requests

Written By:
    Like us, animals also have their days of spoilt mood and this huge German Shepherd named Shadow is having one such day.

    Also Read | This man bought a car that did not fit his size... hilarious!

    The funny video here shows despite its owner seeking a kiss many a time, Shadow is in no mood to oblige and turns away its face every time she is pressing it. The dog is quite a gentle and caring dog but today, somehow, it is not ready to show a softer face. The owner even plants a kiss on Shadow's face but the canine just doesn't reciprocate.

    Quite funny.

    This dog has a mood swing today, won’t kiss its owner despite repeated requests

    Have your pet also behaved any time like this? Please share your experience if it has. You can also look for more such video on our site.

    Credit: Tripwire; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video dog pet kiss animal funny

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 13:10 [IST]
