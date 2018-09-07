This man bought a car that did not fit his size… hilarious!

Many a time, we end up buying clothes that fall short of our size. We need to run back to the store to get the right fit after giving them a trial.

But what if we find our car falling short of our size? And our head goes out of the roof when we drive it? Well, such a weird possibility is not entirely uncommon and the video here is a proof.

Here a man, presumably too tall, is seen driving a car in Fairbanks, Alaska, USA, with his head poking out of its sunroof! He is found negotiating a busy junction while driving in such a way and parking his car after crossing it.

The man is not known to those who filmed him but he could be definitely asked when he is on his way to get a car that fits him?

Credit: By Curtis Mitchell; Caters_News; Published on Rumble