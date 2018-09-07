  • search

This challenged man wanted to do something that requires arms & he is doing it in style!

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Twenty-eight-year-old Govind Kharol has been bullied throughout his childhood for being born without proper arms. The man from Fatehpura, Jaipur, Rajhasthan, always had a passion for photography and despite meeting hardships, he never gave up his dream of becoming a photographer. He is an accomplished documentary filmmaker now and has made at least 10 documentaries in four years.

    Also Read | Baby's first laugh leaves a chain reaction in family

    "Never go by what people say about your possibilities of success. Live your own dream and listen to your own heart. Challenges will anyhow be there," said the man who also loves cycling and travelled all the way from Jaipur to Bengaluru , separated by a distance of over 2,000 kilometres.

    This challenged man wanted to do something that requires arms & he is doing it in style!

    Credit: By Taniya Dutta; Caters_News; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video photographer human interest

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 12:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue