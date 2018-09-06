Baby’s first laugh leaves a chain reaction in family

Seeing a baby laughing for the first time is a heavenly experience we all know. In this video, a baby sitting on his dad's lap shows his first laughter as his mom tries some tricks and it leaves a contagious effect on both his parents and they just can't stop laughing aloud! How contagious this sweet disease could be. If you are in a very bad mood, just run this clip once and you will start loving this world all over again. Cuteness overloaded.

Having a baby at home makes live so very colourful and fun-filled!

Credit: Rtownley2; Published on Rumble