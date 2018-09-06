  • search

Know how to make an omelette using a screwdriver!

    David is up to doing something unique today. He has found a mega egg, one from an ostrich from an ostrich farm near his home in Montreal, Canada, and decided to make an omelette out if it.

    He makes it a fun-filled family affair. He had to use a hammer and a screwdriver to break the egg's hard shell and extracted the contents from inside into a big bowl. One single ostrich egg omelette is equal to 24 regular eggs! David cooks up an omelette after stirring it and then tastes it carefully. He finds it good and feeds his two children one among who straightaway says it is "yummy!"

    Know how to make an omelette using a screwdriver!

    Overall, it is a great maiden experience!

    Will you try an ostrich egg omelette after seeing this video?

    Credit: Viva Frei via Storyful; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Thursday, September 6, 2018, 8:52 [IST]
