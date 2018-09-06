This furry pet needs a bedtime story to go to sleep!

In this adorable video, one sees a little girl reading bedtime story to none other than her pet cat! Can this be cuter than this?

Also Read | Why we should read more? Ask this 4-year-old kid... he is amazing!

Children learn from their parents the activity of reading books at sleeping time. It is a way of making them learn the importance of reading. A good reading habit always helps kids in improving their memory and vocabulary.

But here is an instance where a kid has learnt the reading habit by heart to make her cat fall sleep and the animal is also enjoying the moment as it is hearing her small owner. It is almost falling asleep and the reader is also seen asking somebody to go without interrupting her.

Does your kid at home also try this? Let us know in the comment section below and look for more such videos on our site.

Credit: FunnyTwins; Published on Runble