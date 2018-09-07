  • search

This woman is doing something weird to her hair; watch to believe!

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    We have seen women straightening hair but when we see a woman literally ironing her hair with a home iron used for clothes, it gives us a bizarre feeling.

    "Now you know she from Dallas if she doing this!" the man who films the clip said.

    Also Read | This dog has a mood swing today, won't kiss its owner despite repeated requests

    One of the friends of the woman, who is busy 'ironing' her hair in front of a mirror, asks her whether the device is hot or not and prompts comes her reply: "It needs to be" and turns the iron's regulator further.

    This woman is doing something weird to her hair; watch to believe!

    The young lady puts the iron too close to her scalp which makes us a bit uncomfortable. What if she fails to regulate the heat and her hair gets burnt and she gets injured?

    But the woman is really cool while handling it.

    Also Read | This man bought a car that did not fit his size... hilarious!

    How did you find the video? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and look for more of such weird video staff on our site.

    Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble

    Read more about:

    video bizarre woman iron hair

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue