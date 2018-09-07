This woman is doing something weird to her hair; watch to believe!

We have seen women straightening hair but when we see a woman literally ironing her hair with a home iron used for clothes, it gives us a bizarre feeling.

"Now you know she from Dallas if she doing this!" the man who films the clip said.

One of the friends of the woman, who is busy 'ironing' her hair in front of a mirror, asks her whether the device is hot or not and prompts comes her reply: "It needs to be" and turns the iron's regulator further.

The young lady puts the iron too close to her scalp which makes us a bit uncomfortable. What if she fails to regulate the heat and her hair gets burnt and she gets injured?

But the woman is really cool while handling it.

Credit: Newsflare; Published on Rumble