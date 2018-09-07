Is this zebra using the zebra crossing to cross the road?

How will we react if we often run into zebras crossing the road? Well, the driver in this video is too pissed off to have such experience and he hates driving in Britain for this.

Also Read | We never expected this animal on the expressway but it did reach somehow!

After driving for a short distance every now and then, we see one zebra crossing the road, the man says, bringing his car to a halt yet once again.

Irritating indeed. Are roads meant for vehicles or zebras?

By the way, are these zebras using the zebra crossing while crossing the road?

Also Read | This man's jaw-dropping act leaves us stunned... and he is an expert in this

Liked the video? Please share if you did and look for more of them on our site.

Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble