    In one of the most bizarre videos seen, an alligator is found disrupting the traffic on an expressway in Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

    The video was taken on April 1 from a car which was driving along the expressway and saw the reptile lying on the road, forcing a white car to stop.

    It is quite surprising to see the animal, which is known to be an aquatic one, walking on the expressway. Is it a pet alligator of someone and fell down from a vehicle?

    We never expected this animal on the expressway but it did reach somehow!

    The answer is not known.

    Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 13:50 [IST]
