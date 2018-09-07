We never expected this animal on the expressway but it did reach somehow!

In one of the most bizarre videos seen, an alligator is found disrupting the traffic on an expressway in Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

Also Read | This man's jaw-dropping act leaves us stunned... and he is an expert in this

The video was taken on April 1 from a car which was driving along the expressway and saw the reptile lying on the road, forcing a white car to stop.

It is quite surprising to see the animal, which is known to be an aquatic one, walking on the expressway. Is it a pet alligator of someone and fell down from a vehicle?

The answer is not known.

Found the video weird? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and look for more such stuff on our site.

Also Read | This woman is doing something weird to her hair; watch to believe!

Credit: ViralHog; Published on Rumble