Viral opinion poll claiming TMC will sweep first phase of Bengal polls is fake

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: After the first phase of polling was complete in West Bengal, a screenshot with an exit poll went viral stating that the TMC would win 26 of the 30 seats.

The screenshot with the exit poll was attributed to ABP News. It said that the TMC would win 23-26 seats, BJP, 1-3 and Congress-Left 0-1. We can see a clear picture that Mamata Banerjee will take oath as C.M of W.B for the third time on 2nd May. #TMCSweepsPhase1 #BengalRejectsBJP," a message along with the screenshot said.

This is fake and APB has not conducted any such exit poll as of now. Moreover with the model code of conduct coming into effect, no exit poll can be aired until polling is completed. Bengal polls in 8 phases.

ABP News also clarified that the opinion poll is fake.

The Election Commission of India in a press note dated March 26 said that the Election Commission of India, in exercise of the powers under sub-section(1) of Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 has notified the period between 7:00 A.M on 27th March, 2021 (Saturday) and 7.30 PM on 29th April, 2021 (Thursday), as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited in the ongoing General Elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal & Puducherry and Bye Elections to the House of the People and Legislative Assemblies of various states issued vide Commission's Press Note dated 26th February, 2021 and 16th March, 2021.

Further, under Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the respective polling areas in each phase of the aforesaid General election and bye-elections, the note also read.

Fact Check Claim Exit poll says TMC will win 26 of the 30 seats in phase one of the Bengal polls Conclusion This is a fake poll and exit polls are barred until elections are complete Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in