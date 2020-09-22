Fact check: Does this bus in Columbia sport an image of Dr. Ambedkar and his wife

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 22: There is an image that has gone viral on the social media, which claims the a bus in the United States has sported the image of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and his wife, Savita Ambedkar.

"Baba Saheb's picture on the city bus running on the streets of Colombia (America). This is the real honour. Namo Buddy hail Bhim," the message reads.

While Dr. Ambedkar is a noted alumnus of Columbia University, there is no evidence to suggest that this bus in Columbia has the image of Dr. Ambedkar. Another point to note is that Dr. Ambedkar's autobiography, Waiting for a Visa is part of the curriculum of Columbia University.

When we did a reverse image search, we found that this image was shot in Bath, England. Wikimedia Commons published the original image which was clicked by photographer, Adriane Pingstone in July 2018. The description of the image says that this is a bus running for tourists in Bath by an open top bus service called City Sightseeing.

The original image of Dr Ambedkar and his wife, which was been used in the photoshopped image can be found here.

Hence in conclusion, this viral image is being circulated with a false claim. It is a photoshopped image and there is no report from any credible source of this bus in Columbia sporting the image of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and his wife.

Fact Check Claim Image of Dr Ambedkar and his wife on a bus in Columbia Conclusion The image is photoshopped Rating False