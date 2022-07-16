Fact Check: Did Justin Bieber suffer facial paralysis due to COVID-19 vaccine

Fact Check: Yes, government is providing free COVID-19 booster doses for all above the age of 18

New Delhi, July 16: In June this year, pop star Justin Bieber told his fans that he has the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis which is a rare medical condition that left his face partially paralysed.

He shared the video and showed that he was unable to move one side of his face and informed that this is the reason why he had cancelled some of his concerts. Now a claim has gone viral stating that Bieber blamed the COVID-19 vaccines for this.

Many took to the social media and shared a news report from the Vancouver Times which said he regretted taking the COVID-19 vaccine because it left with a permanent paralysis on his face.

The report quoted the singer saying that the vaccine had ruined his life. I am going to take these criminals to court and sue them. The CEO of Pfizer has a lot of skeletons in his closet and now it is payback time, the report also quoted him as saying.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? the condition affecting the Justin Bieber

OneIndia has learnt that this claim is fake. There is no news to suggest that Bieber blamed the vaccines for his condition. Moreover the news report is a satirical one.

At the bottom of the Vancouver Times article, it is clearly written, ' this is a satire article. Health officials consider COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective. For more information, please visit CDC.org. If one visits the About Us it says that Vancouver Times is the most trusted source for satire on the West Coast. We write satirical stories about issues that affect conservatives.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After chickenpox clears up, the virus still lives in your nerves. Years later, it may reactivate. When it does, it can affect your facial nerves, the Mayo Clinic says.

Hence it is clear that the claim that Bieber got a facial stroke due to COVID-19 vaccines is fake.

Fact Check Claim Justin Bieber blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for his facial paralysis Conclusion There is no evidence that the pop star said this and the article being cited by the users on the social media is from a satirical news report Rating False