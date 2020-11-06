Delhi cops bust FAKE job racket that cheated 27K and collected Rs 1.09 crore in a month

Fact check: Do all food business operators have to get licence from FSSAI

New Delhi, Nov 06: A job racket which cheated at least 27,000 people has come to light.

The racket operating in the name of the Union Health Ministry had collected a registration fee of at least 1.09 crore in a month, Delhi's cyber cell said after nabbing five culprits.

The police said that it was one of the biggest job rackets ever busted. The mastermind legally operated a centre that conducted online recruitment exams for the government as well as private agencies. Due to this they had access to personal data of job seekers to whom they sent targeted messages of job offers.

Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police (cyber cell) said that the websites were designed so convincingly that some news and job information portals believed these openings to be genuine. They ended up amplifying the the news of these fake job, Roy also informed.

In a month, the gang sent out 15 lakh messages with links to two fraudulent websites for registration for 13,000 vacancies. The posts included accountants, data entry operators, nursing midwives and ambulance drivers, the police also said.

Roy said that the gang operated www.sajks.org and www.sajks.com. to draw their victims. It was mentioned that the websites were under the Union Health Ministry. SAJKS stood for Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan and neither websites are currently functional.

The fraud was noticed mid last moth when an applicant approached the Delhi Police after he did not receive a response after paying a fee of Rs 500. Following this the police registered a case and collected the digital footprints.

Roy said that soon, they got to know that money being deposited into this account by job applicants was being withdrawn from ATMs every day. On Tuesday, they laid a trap at one such ATM in Hisar and caught one suspect red-handed while he was withdrawing the money.

"The fraudsters published fake advertisement pertaining to various job openings and job offer in GMR Group on their careers page with a provision for collecting Rs 1000 as application fee through online payment mode. A total 2,201 job vacancies are published in the fake website," reads the complaint.

Fact Check Claim Website claims Health Ministry is offering jobs Conclusion The website is fake Rating False