Tamil Nadu jobs: 102 TNPSC vacancies announced; Download TNPSC AD, CDPO jobs notification here

Chennai

By Vishal S

Chennai, Aug 14: TNPSC recruitment 2019 is underway and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or TNPSC job openings for 102 Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts have been announced. TNPSC notification download link is given below. Last date to apply for these 102 TNPSC jobs is September 11, 2019.

TNPSC exam date, notification download and other details:

TNPSC recruitment process for Assistant Director (AD) and Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) posts involve written exam and interview. TNPSC exam for these AD and CDPO posts would be held on November 16 and 17, 2019. Of these 102 Tamil Nadu Govt jobs announced, 89 openings are for CDPO posts and 13 are for AD. For more details regarding these job openings, download TNPSC official notification by clicking on the below given link. For more TNPSC Tamil Nadu govt jobs visit www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Download TNPSC recruitment notification for Assistant Director and Child Development Project Officer: Click Here

Direct link to TNPSC online application page: Click Here

Candidates applying for TNPSC Assistant Director vacancies should have Post Graduate Degree in Home Science or Psychology or Sociology or Child Development or Food and Nutrition or Social Work or Rehabilitation Science. TNPSC CDPO opening requires the candidate to have a Degree in Nutrition/Home Science/degree with a PG Diploma in Rural Services awarded by the Gandhigram University.

How to apply online for TNPSC AD-CDPO jobs:

Visit official website www.tnpsc.gov.in.

On the right side, hover cursor over notifications. A drop down will appear.

From the drop down, click on latest notifications.

This page has list of all TNPSC jobs. Now, there is an option which says "ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (WOMEN CANDIDATE ONLY) & CHILD DEVELOPMENT PROJECT OFFICER (WOMEN CANDIDATE ONLY)INCLUDED IN TAMIL NADU GENERAL SERVICE".

You can click on it to download notification. In the same row, there an apply online option. Click on it.

This will take you to a generic online application page for all TNPSC jobs.

Find the row corresponding notification number 24/2019 which is for AD-CDPO, click on apply now.

Follow the instruction and fill up the form.

You need to register first before applying.

Click here for instructions for registration and filling up TNPSC online form.

