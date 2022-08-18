Tamil Nadu Health Minister Expected to Chair a Meeting for New Medical College in Five Districts!

Chennai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Chennai, Aug 18: Ma Subramaniam, Tamil Nadu Health Minister has announced today that a meeting with P Senthilkumar, Health Secretary shall be chaired soon. As per him, it has been decided that this meeting shall also be having Union Health Minster for detailed discussion and prompt action for setting up a new medical college.

The main agenda of holding this meeting is to seek approval of new medical colleges in a total of five districts in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, this meeting will also try to get permission from the Dental Council of India to commence admissions at Pudukottai Dental College Hospital from the next academic year.

The Health Minister inaugurated an exhibition and blood donation camp at the Government Dental College Hospital today. Addressing the media after the inauguration, the minister also announced that at least 100 students will get admission under the government quota annually.

CM Stalin's Breakfast scheme: A novel initiative to feed TN's schoolchildren

Also, a total of two hundred students have been pursuing BDS in the state. This year Chidambaram Annamalai University has been converted into a dental college and hospital. Talking about the expansion of dental colleges, the minister said that the government is keen to construct a third dental college in the Pudukottai district.

As per data available with the state government, around fifty students will be joining the new dental college. In order to make the necessary arrangements, the state health department will make a committe and seek permission from the Dental Council of India in New Delhi probably in September.

Informing about the same, the Health Minister said that, the state government will meet the Union health minister to get an order for the construction of new medical colleges in five districts. The major districts that are named by the government for setting up new medical colleges are Ranipet, Tirupattur, Mayiladuthurai, Kancheepuram and Tenkasi.

Addressing the queries of the students, Ma Subramaniam shared that they are also requesting the union government to complete the construction of the AIIMS Madurai. The government is seeking approval for this to move the students who are currently pursuing at Ramanathapuram Medical College hospital to AIIMS.

The Tamil Nadu government has been upfront regarding the MBBS admission in the state. Reports suggest that the state has the maximum number of MBBS seats in the country. As per the data available on the official website of the National Medical Council, the state has seventy medical colleges teaching MBBS.

This decision has been welcomed by the students who think this is going to open new avenues for admission to medical courses. The state is also home to thirty-eight government medical colleges, two private medical colleges and thirty medical colleges that are run by the trust. At present, the total seat intake in the MBBS course in Tamil Nadu is 10,725. The state medical colleges accept NEET scorecards to offer admission to the MBBS course.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 8:03 [IST]