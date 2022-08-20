90 Percent of India’s Online Skill Gaming Industry Says 28 Percent GST over GGV Will Be Catastrophic

Viral video: How two-storey building being shifted 500 feet away to make way for expressway

Chandigarh

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Aug 20: A 2-storey house in Punjab's Sangrur is being moved by 500 feet to make way for an expressway.

Yes, the house of a farmer named Sukhwinder Singh Sikhi is being shifted by 500 feet to facilitate the construction of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.

Although the government offered him compensation, he was unwilling to demolish the building. Hence, he decided for building structure relocation.

"I'm shifting this house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn't want to build another house. I've spent around Rs 1.5 Cr to build it. Right now it's been moved by 250 feet," ANI quoted Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi in a tweet.

#WATCH | A farmer in Punjab's Sangrur is moving his 2-storey house 500 feet away from its existing place pic.twitter.com/nrQoQhM0vO — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is a 670 km long, 4-lane (expandable to 8 lanes) wide controlled-access expressway, which will connect Bahadurgarh border in Delhi with Katra in Jammu and Kashmir via Nakodar and Gurdaspur in Punjab. It is expected to cost Rs 80,000 crores.

It will reduce the distance between Delhi and Amritsar by more than 100 kms and the distance between Delhi and Amritsar will be covered in less than three hours.

Aided by construction workers, the house has been moved by 250 feet and work is underway to move 500 feet, according to a report on NDTV.

Building structure relocation is the process of moving a structure from one location to another. There are two main ways for a structure to be moved - disassembling and then reassembling it at the required destination, or transporting it whole.

Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 20:45 [IST]