Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021 for 560 posts begins: Check vacancy details

Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, July 06: The Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment is being conducted for the post of 560 police sub-inspectors. The application form for the Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021 was released on July 5 2021 and the selection of the candidates will be based on a Computer Based Test following by the Physical Screening Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Document Verification.

The Punjab Police Recruitment CBT 2021 will be held between August 17 and 31 and there will be two papers of 400 marks each and the duration would be 120 minutes per paper.

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2021 details:

560 Posts of Police Sub-Inspectors in 4 cadres!

Investigation (289), Armed (97), District (87) & Intelligence (87)

Application Form to Go Live on 5th July

2 CB Written Tests between 17-31 August.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 9:53 [IST]