Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: District wise vacancy details, apply for 4,000 vacancies

Chandigarh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, June 04: The department of women and child development, Punjab government has published a notification for the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021. More details are available on the official website.

The recruitment is for Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), Mini Anganwadi Workers (Mini AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers. 4481 vacancies have been notified. 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper Posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Worker and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Worker. More details are available on sswcd.punjab.gov.in.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: District wise vacancy details

District Name AWW Mini AWW AWW Helper Total Amritsar 101 228 7 336 Barnala 40 113 0 153 Bathinda 32 201 3 236 Fatehgarh

Sahib 29 90 1 120 Faridkot 32 70 2 104 Ferozepur 27 88 3 118 Fazilka 18 82 6 106 Gurdaspur 81 179 9 269 Hoshiarpur 96 206 7 309 Jalandhar 113 228 0 341 Kapurthala 91 145 5 241 Ludhiana 134 319 19 472 Mansa 30 133 2 165 Moga 29 101 0 130 Sri Muktsar Sahib 27 202 7 236 Pathankot 17 59 1 77 Patiala 66 188 2 256 Roopnagar 36 117 2 155 SAS Nagar 21 64 3 88 SBS Nagar 52 113 0 165 Sangrur 70 227 2 299 Tarn Taran 28 76 1 105

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Details

Notification: Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: 4481 Vacancies for AWW, Mini AWW and Helper Posts, Download Notice @sswcd.punjab.gov.in

Notification date: June 3 2021

Last date to submit: July 3 2021

City: Amritsar

Education qualification:

Anganwadi Worker (AWW) - Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level

Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini AWW) - Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level

Anganwadi Helper (AWH) - 10th passed with Punjabi

Freshers are eligible

Age limit: 18-37 years

How to apply: Candidates can apply for their district or city and submit the application along with all documents required within 30 days from the date of publication of the notification.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 16:41 [IST]