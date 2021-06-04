Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: District wise vacancy details, apply for 4,000 vacancies

YouTube
    Amritsar, June 04: The department of women and child development, Punjab government has published a notification for the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021. More details are available on the official website.

    The recruitment is for Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), Mini Anganwadi Workers (Mini AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers. 4481 vacancies have been notified. 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper Posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Worker and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Worker. More details are available on sswcd.punjab.gov.in.

    Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: District wise vacancy details

    District Name AWW Mini AWW AWW Helper Total
    Amritsar 101 228 7 336
    Barnala 40 113 0 153
    Bathinda 32 201 3 236
    Fatehgarh
    Sahib    		 29 90 1 120
    Faridkot 32 70 2 104
    Ferozepur 27 88 3 118
    Fazilka 18 82 6 106
    Gurdaspur 81 179 9 269
    Hoshiarpur 96 206 7 309
    Jalandhar 113 228 0 341
    Kapurthala 91 145 5 241
    Ludhiana 134 319 19 472
    Mansa 30 133 2 165
    Moga 29 101 0 130
    Sri Muktsar Sahib 27 202 7 236
    Pathankot 17 59 1 77
    Patiala 66 188 2 256
    Roopnagar 36 117 2 155
    SAS Nagar 21 64 3 88
    SBS Nagar 52 113 0 165
    Sangrur 70 227 2 299
    Tarn Taran 28 76 1 105

    Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Details

    Notification: Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: 4481 Vacancies for AWW, Mini AWW and Helper Posts, Download Notice @sswcd.punjab.gov.in

    Notification date: June 3 2021

    Last date to submit: July 3 2021

    City: Amritsar

    Education qualification:

    Anganwadi Worker (AWW) - Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level

    Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini AWW) - Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level

    Anganwadi Helper (AWH) - 10th passed with Punjabi

    Freshers are eligible

    Age limit: 18-37 years

    How to apply: Candidates can apply for their district or city and submit the application along with all documents required within 30 days from the date of publication of the notification.

    Story first published: Friday, June 4, 2021, 16:41 [IST]
