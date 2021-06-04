Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: District wise vacancy details, apply for 4,000 vacancies
Amritsar, June 04: The department of women and child development, Punjab government has published a notification for the Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021. More details are available on the official website.
The recruitment is for Anganwadi Workers (AWWs), Mini Anganwadi Workers (Mini AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers. 4481 vacancies have been notified. 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper Posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Worker and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Worker. More details are available on sswcd.punjab.gov.in.
Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: District wise vacancy details
|District Name
|AWW
|Mini AWW
|AWW Helper
|Total
|Amritsar
|101
|228
|7
|336
|Barnala
|40
|113
|0
|153
|Bathinda
|32
|201
|3
|236
|Fatehgarh
Sahib
|29
|90
|1
|120
|Faridkot
|32
|70
|2
|104
|Ferozepur
|27
|88
|3
|118
|Fazilka
|18
|82
|6
|106
|Gurdaspur
|81
|179
|9
|269
|Hoshiarpur
|96
|206
|7
|309
|Jalandhar
|113
|228
|0
|341
|Kapurthala
|91
|145
|5
|241
|Ludhiana
|134
|319
|19
|472
|Mansa
|30
|133
|2
|165
|Moga
|29
|101
|0
|130
|Sri Muktsar Sahib
|27
|202
|7
|236
|Pathankot
|17
|59
|1
|77
|Patiala
|66
|188
|2
|256
|Roopnagar
|36
|117
|2
|155
|SAS Nagar
|21
|64
|3
|88
|SBS Nagar
|52
|113
|0
|165
|Sangrur
|70
|227
|2
|299
|Tarn Taran
|28
|76
|1
|105
Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Details
Notification date: June 3 2021
Last date to submit: July 3 2021
City: Amritsar
Education qualification:
Anganwadi Worker (AWW) - Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level
Mini Anganwadi Worker (Mini AWW) - Graduation and Punjabi at 10th Level
Anganwadi Helper (AWH) - 10th passed with Punjabi
Freshers are eligible
Age limit: 18-37 years
How to apply: Candidates can apply for their district or city and submit the application along with all documents required within 30 days from the date of publication of the notification.