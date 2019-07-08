HSSC clerk recruitment 2019: Last date to apply over 4800 clerks jobs today

Chandigarh, July 08: Last date to apply for 4858 job openings under HSSC clerk recruitment for different departments of the Haryana Govt is today (July 8). These Haryana govt jobs are of 10+2 level jobs or 12th pass jobs.

If you are a 12 pass and looking for government job then this is a golden opportunity. HSSC clerk application process will end at 11:59 PM on Monday (July 8), so please hurry if you are looking for Haryana govt jobs.

HSSC Clerk recruitment process, official notification:

A written exam will be conducted for 90 marks and there will be 10 marks for Socio Economic criteria and experience.

How to apply for HSSC Clerk jobs:

