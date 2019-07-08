  • search
    HSSC clerk recruitment 2019: Last date to apply over 4800 clerks jobs today

    Chandigarh, July 08: Last date to apply for 4858 job openings under HSSC clerk recruitment for different departments of the Haryana Govt is today (July 8). These Haryana govt jobs are of 10+2 level jobs or 12th pass jobs.

    If you are a 12 pass and looking for government job then this is a golden opportunity. HSSC clerk application process will end at 11:59 PM on Monday (July 8), so please hurry if you are looking for Haryana govt jobs.

    HSSC clerk recruitment 2019: Last date to apply over 4800 clerks jobs today

    HSSC Clerk recruitment process, official notification:

    A written exam will be conducted for 90 marks and there will be 10 marks for Socio Economic criteria and experience.

    Click Here

    Direct link to apply for over 4000 govt clerk jobs - Click Here

    How to apply for HSSC Clerk jobs:

    www.adv4.hryssc.in

    Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 5:39 [IST]
