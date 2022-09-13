Caught on camera: Truck turns turtle, crushes car killing parents, son on Phagwara-Chandigarh highway

Chandigarh

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Sep 13: In an unfortunate incident, three members of a family died at Behram on Phagwara-Chandigarh National Highway on Monday in a truck-car collision.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon and the mishap was caught on CCTV camera. The incident took place at Behram on the national highway connecting Phagwara and Chandigarh.

The footage shows the truck taking a sudden turn towards Mahilpur and losing balance and turning upside down. Two cars coming from the opposite side rammed into the trolley which turned turtle and fell upon one of the cars, crushing it on the spot.

The video footage clearly shows that it was the truck driver's fault as he took the turn without slowing down eventually taking three precious lives. Luckily, the other car had a narrow escape.

3 people died in a road accident on Phagwara-Rupnagar highway in Nawanshahr district of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/O26L0QBIoh — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 13, 2022

"All three were sent to the nearby Guru Nanak Mission Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Gurkirpal Singh, his son Jasmeet Singh and his wife Ramanjeet Kaur, all residents of Gurdaspur," Hindustan Times quoted SHO Gurdial Singh as saying.

The truck, which was coming from the Banga side, was going to Ferozepur.

The truck driver named Major Singh was arrested and a case under Sections 304 and 427 of the IPC has been filed against him at the Behram Police Station.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 14:45 [IST]