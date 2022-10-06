2,500 posts in police department to be filled up soon: Punjab CM

Chandigarh

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Oct 06: In a good news for youths awaiting employment opportunities, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that 2,500 posts in the police department will be filled up soon.

"Giving emplyment to the youth is our first goal...Recently 4,374 constables were given appointment letters and now we are going to make new recruitments in the police department...the details of which are being shared with you...a guarantee that all the recruitment will be done on merit and without bribe or recommendation," Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Hindi.

Exams to fill up these posts is expected to begin next month.

As part of the ongoing process of providing employment to the youth of Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party government will recruit 2,500 more people in the Punjab Police to augment its workforce for effectively maintaining law and order besides tackling unforeseen challenges, Mann said.

These include 1,156 posts of constable (in intelligence and investigation cadre), 787 of head constable (in investigation cadre) and 560 of sub-inspector (in investigation, intelligence, district and armed police cadre), he added.

The exam for the recruitment of constables and head constables will be held on October 14 and 15, and that for the recruitment of sub-inspectors will be held on October 16.

Mann said the Punjab government has already handed over appointment letters to 4,374 constables in the force.

Mann promised that he entire recruitment process will be conducted in a transparent manner.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 23:48 [IST]