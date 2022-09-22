To boost disaster management capacity, Odisha to invest Rs 400 crore

YouTube
    Bhubaneswar, Sep 22: Faced with frequent natural calamities, Odisha has decided to invest Rs 400 crore to bolster the state’s disaster management apparatus with modern equipment and intensive training of frontline units, officials said.

    The move was discussed at the State Executive Committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra. The investment would empower frontline agencies like the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service personnel, Development Commissioner-cum-Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said.

    The amount will also be spent on modern relief and rescue equipment, he said. Among other measures, the Housing and Urban Development Department has been asked to ensure that drains remain clean, and construct more flood shelters in deluge-prone areas.

    The experience of the twin floods in river Mahanadi and Subarnarekha in August this year was taken into consideration before deciding upon more flood shelters, the officials said.

    Flood embankments will be strengthened in vulnerable areas like Bari in Jajpur district, Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district and Gop in Puri district, they said.

    A proposal for Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA ) was also discussed in the meeting. “After proper assessment of the needs, additional support would be mobilised for long-term recovery, reconstruction and future damage reduction,” Jena said.

    X