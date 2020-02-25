  • search
    Over a dozen people injured after being attacked by Monkeys in Odisha

    By PTI
    |

    Kendrapara Kendrapara (Odisha), Feb 25: Over a dozen persons were injured following an attack by a troop of monkeys at a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Tuesday, officials said.

    The monkeys also ravaged farmland at Badamangarajpur village in Derabish police station area, said an official. Over 12 people, including two boys, were injured in the attack, he said, adding that the forest department has been asked to drive away the monkeys.

    Representational Image
      Amit Shah chairs high level meeting on North East Delhi violence

      "People here are scared to go outdoors as the monkeys are on a berserk. We are helpless. Neither the administration nor the forest department has paid any heed to our grievances," alleged Artatrana Pradhan, a local.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 15:38 [IST]
