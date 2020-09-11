Minor gang rape case: Telephonic conversation of OTV MD and victims mother goes viral

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11: An audio clip of a purported phone conversation between managing director of OTV Jagi Panda, wife of BJP leader Baijayant Panda, and the minor girl rape victim's mother has come to the limelight.

In the audio tape, the private channel's MD can be heard asking the mother to bring the minor girl to the office and then she would take action.

A 13-year-old girl was raped allegedly by seven men - two employees of a leading television channel. The two television channel employees are colleagues of the victim's mother.

The incident occurred during the lockdown period in March-April but no complaint was filed at that time as these two men had threatened the victim and her mother of killing the girl if the matter was reported to the police.

However, the woman in late August lodged a complaint with the police accusing the two colleagues, two private security personnel, a policeman and his two associates of raping her daughter in her rented accommodation when she was in office.

The woman and her daughter used to stay in the house in Bhubaneswar while other members of the family live in Kendrapara district. The two had initially fled to Kendrapara after being threatened but later returned to the state capital in August.

A medical examination of the girl was conducted on Friday. The police have also recorded her statement.

A special team has been formed to identify the accused persons and several raids were conducted.