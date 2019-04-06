  • search
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJD releases Patnaik's exercise video to quell rumours about health

    By PTI
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Apr 06: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday released a video of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik exercising at his residence.

    BJD releases Patnaiks exercise video to quell rumours about health
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. PTI file photo

    In the video, the 72-year-old chief minister is also seen cycling and lifting dumbbells at Naveen Nivas, his official residence.

    Will Odisha continue to defy the national trend: A twist time?

    At end of the over two-minute video, Patnaik said, "Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha." The video is believed to have been released to quell rumours that the chief minister is unwell.

    The BJD chief is seeking mandate for a fifth time in office. In the last assembly election in 2014, his party had won 117 of the state's 147 assembly seats. In the Lok Sabha, the party has nine of the state's 21 assembly seats.

    PTI

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    naveen patnaik odisha bjd

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue