BJD releases Patnaik's exercise video to quell rumours about health

Bhubaneswar, Apr 06: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Friday released a video of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik exercising at his residence.

In the video, the 72-year-old chief minister is also seen cycling and lifting dumbbells at Naveen Nivas, his official residence.

At end of the over two-minute video, Patnaik said, "Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha." The video is believed to have been released to quell rumours that the chief minister is unwell.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) releases video of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s exercise regime. The CM says, "Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha". pic.twitter.com/C15SqZRvoJ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2019

The BJD chief is seeking mandate for a fifth time in office. In the last assembly election in 2014, his party had won 117 of the state's 147 assembly seats. In the Lok Sabha, the party has nine of the state's 21 assembly seats.

