Will you hand over your mobile phone? HC asks petitioner who wants to ban mobile phones

New Delhi, Sep 12: A 'public spirited' petitioner was left red faced by the Madhya Pradesh High court after his PIL reverted back at himself. Rajendra Diwan had filed a PIL before the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking various directions from the court to ensure people are made aware of the dangers of using mobile phones.

He sought an order for the Madhya Pradesh government to spread awareness and keep children, pregnant women and others at bay from the 'harmful' effects of using the mobile phones.

But in a surprise move, the court asked the Diwan's lawyer that, was Rajendra Diwan was ready to give up his mobile phone in the first place? Diwan's lawyer was taken aback as this question came out of nowhere. He later had to seek time to respond to the question after consulting his client.

The court sought to know from the lawyer that should a PIL against use of mobile phone be entertained at the instance of someone who himself was using a mobile phone.

The court's order read as follows, "Learned counsel for the petitioners seeks some time as to whether the petitioners are ready and willing to surrender their mobiles so as to firstly protect themselves from the hazardous use of mobile before seeking directions in this matter."

It gave Diwan two weeks to decide whether he is willing to give up his mobile as the fate of the PIL he has filed stands on his decision.