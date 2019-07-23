  • search
    MP Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2019 declared: Direct link to check MPSOS 10th, 12th result

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhopal, July 23: The MPSOS 10th, 12th result 2019 or MP Ruk Jana Nahi Result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website

    These exams are conducted twice a year and the first round was held in the month of June. The second exam would be held in December 2019. The first exam was conducted between June 6 and 18. The aim of this exam is to ensure that students who are unable to go to school everyday can be educated. Each student is given 9 attempts to pass the exam. The result is available on result.mpos.net.in.

    How to check MP Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2019:

    • Go to result.mpsos.net.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Login
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
