MP Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2019 declared: Direct link to check MPSOS 10th, 12th result

Bhopal

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhopal, July 23: The MPSOS 10th, 12th result 2019 or MP Ruk Jana Nahi Result has been declared. The same is also available on the official website

These exams are conducted twice a year and the first round was held in the month of June. The second exam would be held in December 2019. The first exam was conducted between June 6 and 18. The aim of this exam is to ensure that students who are unable to go to school everyday can be educated. Each student is given 9 attempts to pass the exam. The result is available on result.mpos.net.in.

How to check MP Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2019:

Go to result.mpsos.net.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Login

View result

Download

Take a printout