Doctor arrested for performing abortion of Hindu minor girl impregnated by rape accused Faisal Abbas

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bhopal, Jan 06: The doctor, who performed abortion of a minor Hindu girl in Bhopal, has been arrested by the local cops on Thursday.

The accused doctor has been identified as Dr Mayanak Shrivastava (BHMS), who runs a clinic in Bhopal. The clinic has been shut and he was produced before the court on Friday.

"An FIR was registered on December 13 in which during investigation it came to fore that the 16-year-old girl was aborted. On further investigation, it has been found that a clinic was running in the name of BSC MD," ANI quoted Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nidhi Saxena as saying.

"The police sealed the clinic and arrested the accused. A case has been registered for legal traits and illegal practices under section 313 (Causing miscarriage without woman's consent) of the IPC MTP Act. He will be produced before the court today," she added.

Saleem Patel rapes a Hindu girl several times after giving false hopes on marriage

As per the cops, the rape accused Abbas Faisal was arrested and filed the case at Ajak police station on December 13. He reportedly befriend the victim with a false identity of Hindu man named Shaan Pandit before raping her several times. The victim got pregnant after which she was aborted.

"Earlier, a case against the rape accused was registered under section 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offences) of the IPC and under religious freedom act," ACP Saxena added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 17:10 [IST]